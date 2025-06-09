Labour gaps drive appeal to students abroad

Fiji’s growing shortage of skilled workers has prompted a call for Fijian students studying overseas to return home after graduation.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya raised the issue during a talanoa with Fijian students at Brigham Young University in Laie, Hawaii last weekend. She said the country needs trained graduates to respond to rising HIV cases, youth drug addiction, family violence and suicide.

Tabuya said Fiji faces a lack of psychologists, social workers and trauma informed practitioners, especially as new laws such as the Child Justice Act come into force. She said the justice and social protection sectors need professionals who understand local culture and values.

Student Presenter Vika Ratuvukivuki explained how the I-WORK program helps students manage study costs while gaining work experience. She said students work up to 20 hours during the semester and up to 40 hours during breaks, mainly on campus or at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Students also shared challenges of studying abroad, including balancing work and study, homesickness and childcare pressures for student parents.

Data shared during the session shows 506 Fijian students enrolled at BYU Hawaii between 2020 and 2025, with 67 graduates so far. More than 100 students enrolled in a single year after COVID across fields such as psychology, business, tourism and construction.

Tabuya also highlighted shortages in skilled trades, project management, engineering and digital skills. She said government is seeking Cabinet approval to expand internship and graduate pathways to support students returning home.

