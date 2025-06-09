Labour Forums set to strengthen worker rights

Pacific countries are stepping up efforts to safeguard workers and boost job quality.

This follows the 25th Pacific Tripartite Employment Conference held in Nadi.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh said climate change, economic shocks and rapid technological changes were threatening livelihoods.

He states this makes urgent regional action necessary.

“The Conference not only endorsed the resolution of the key outcomes but also marked Fiji’s efforts to strengthen regional cooperation. Fiji has taken the initiative to pursue proposed bilateral partnerships with three Pacific Island countries to provide technical assistance on labour standards, occupational health and safety, workers’ compensation, mediation and productivity enhancement.”

Singh says these initiatives show Fiji’s leadership and the Pacific’s shared commitment to fair, secure and resilient employment for all workers.

The conference also approved an annual Labour Ministers Meeting and a Pacific Senior Labour Officials Forum to strengthen regional dialogue on decent work.

