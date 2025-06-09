Labasa residents pay more for at the market

Shoppers in Labasa are feeling the pinch this Christmas, with vegetable prices increasing as limited supplies reach the market.

Despite the increase, residents continue to buy fresh produce for the festive season, with farmers saying Christmas remains a crucial period for both sellers and buyers.

Labasa Vendors Association President Waisea Makulau says the price hike was expected, as vegetable supply has been low for months and demand typically surges during the festive period.

“As expected, the prices of vegetables here at the Labasa Market are high. Cabbage is selling for $7 a bundle, and tubua is going for $4 a bundle. That is the reality, but people are still buying because we all need these for Christmas.”

Makulau says the main driver behind the increase is limited supply, an issue that began earlier this year, with less produce available and higher demand.

Farmer Iliesa Tulaba from Waisali says Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year, with many farmers choosing to sell their produce directly at the market.

“For us farmers, this is an annual event to come and sell at the Labasa Market. We know people need root crops and vegetables, so it’s about bringing fresh produce straight from the farm.”

Meanwhile, root crops remain in good supply at the Labasa Market, with farmers travelling from as far as Savusavu. Many are also using the trip to complete their Christmas shopping before returning to their villages.

