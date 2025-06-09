Labasa market vendors gear up for growth

Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook

A three-day workshop aimed at strengthening business skills and enhancing market operations was completed by thirty-nine market vendors from Labasa Market.

The training was held at the Labasa Market Resource Centre and was conducted through the Markets for Change Project, in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Labasa Market Vendors Association.

Essential business knowledge and skills were provided to the vendors, 32 women and seven men, to help improve their market enterprises.

Topics such as market strategies, record keeping, pricing, budgeting, and grant applications were covered during the sessions.

With certificates awarded and new expertise acquired, the vendors have been empowered to grow their businesses, pursue financial independence, and contribute to a more sustainable community.

Communities across Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and Samoa are continually being uplifted by the M4C project.

