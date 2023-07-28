Kuruleca ready to assume PS role

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca.

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca is ready to work with Education Minister Aseri Radrodro in her new role as his Permanent Secretary.

In a statement, Radrodro today stated that water is under the bridge as Kuruleca is set to begin work in her PS role from Tuesday.

The confirmation letter from the Prime Minister’s office has been received by Radrodro.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuruleca is thankful the process has completed and integrity has been maintained.

She says she is ready to move forward in the direction set by the coalition government.

“I’d like to reaffirm what Mr. Radrodro has said: water under the bridge. Let’s work together for a better Fiji and a better future for our children by keeping the faith and being steadfast. I know that challenges come. It’s our ability to manage these challenges and just being steadfast and also just praying and being thankful that good sense has prevailed.”

Kuruleca’s appointment made headlines recently, after Radrodro had blatantly stated that he didn’t want to work with her and chose Rovereto Nayacalevu as his PS instead.

Adding to the controversy, the Fijian Teachers Association had also questioned her appointment for failing to conduct a thorough character reference check.

As per provisions under the 2013 constitution, the Public Service Commission is not required to get the agreement of Ministers and unions for a Permanent Secretary appointment.

With the official announcement of her joining the Ministry, Kuruleca now looks forward to meeting the Minister and relevant stakeholders to help shape Fiji’s education sector.

Related Stories:

Change of heart as Radrodro accepts Kuruleca’s appointment