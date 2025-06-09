Korovou Chamber of Commerce calls for local control

The newly established Korovou Chamber of Commerce in Tailevu believes the people of Korovou should manage the affairs of their own town.

President Rajendra Prasad says Korovou has been neglected for decades since its management was transferred to the Nausori Town Council.

He says the Korovou Rural Local Authority previously handled all local matters, but since the change, the town has been overlooked.

“This is something that was very funny. Nausori will never dedicate their time to be able to look after the affairs of Korovou. It’s the people of Korovou that will put the initiative in and the confidence to make this town grow as the other towns in the country.”

Prasad says Korovou is now a busy hub, especially for travelers heading to the Northern Division and Lomaiviti.

He stresses they will seek guidance on reversing the current arrangements and will also request government services to be made available in Korovou, as it is costly for residents to travel to Nausori

