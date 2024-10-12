Kirtan artist shares excitement for FMF Diwali Mela

Kirtan artist Amit Kumar expresses his enthusiasm about performing at the upcoming FMF Diwali Mela.

Kumar believes that the Diwali Mela is not just an event but a heartfelt expression of unity and tradition.

He adds performing at the event is special because music, especially Kirtan, has the power to elevate the spirit and spread positivity during this festive time.

“This Diwali, let’s not only light up our homes but also our hearts. I’m truly excited to be part of this amazing festival, and I can’t wait to share my music with everyone.”

Kumar hopes his Kirtan performance will inspire a deeper connection to spirituality and bring a sense of peace to all.

With a lineup of cultural performances, food stalls, and traditional arts, the event is set to be a colorful showcase of Fiji’s diverse community.

The FMF Diwali Mela, organized by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s sister radio stations Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM, will run from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa.