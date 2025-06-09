Kiran denounces corporal punishment

The Ministry for Children and Social Protection has rejected calls from the Fiji Teachers Association to bring back corporal punishment in schools.

Minister Sashi Kiran says such a move would reverse progress in child protection and worsen the crisis of violence and trauma already affecting children across the country.

The FTA had argued that the Constitution was to blame for banning parents and teachers from enforcing discipline.

According to the Minister, reintroducing corporal punishment would send the wrong message to children that violence is an acceptable way to resolve conflict.

Kiran says it risks compounding issues that are already affecting youth.

“But prominent medical and educational organizations condemn it as harmful and ineffective, citing risks to physical and mental health, cognitive development, and increased dropout rates.”

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry stands firmly behind the law, with zero tolerance for corporal punishment in schools.

While acknowledging the challenges of student behaviour and the resulting stress on teachers, Minister Aseri Radrodro emphasises the importance of utilising established disciplinary policies to manage such issues.

“This is an issue that continues to be discussed and brought to our attention. However, the law is the law, and we are engaging with relevant ministerial agencies to clarify the current stance further.”

Radrodro also highlights that counselling centres have been set up across various districts and is urging school heads to refer unruly students to these centres for counselling and rehabilitation.

