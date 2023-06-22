Key ideas exchanged at business conference

The 2023 Business Excellence Conference brought together leaders from various sectors to exchange ideas and learn from one another.

Opening the conference in Suva today, Solicitor General Ropate Lomavatu highlighted that excellence in the business environment is not limited to any industry or sector.

The business leaders and aspiring ones were also reminded of the importance of having mindsets that aspire to grow an industry.

Lomavatu says challenges often lead to new opportunities that businesses need to embrace.

“Our local businesses and organizations face unique challenges, including limited resources, geographical constraints, and the need to compete in a global marketplace. Embracing business excellence allows us to overcome these challenges and unlock our full potential.”

Lomavatu also highlights that business excellence fosters a culture of innovation.

“By encouraging employees to think creatively, take risks, and challenge the status quo, organizations can unlock new ideas, products, and services. Innovation is the lifeblood of any successful organization, and business excellence provides the framework to nurture and harness innovation.”

The theme of this year’s conference is “Navigating the Future through Business Excellence”.