Kava shortage in Rotuma, Money allocated for replanting

The Ministry of Agriculture has allocated $280,000 this financial year to support Kava replanting efforts on Rotuma Island.

This is the island faces kava shortage due to overconsumption, limited replanting, and the impact of kava dieback disease.

Agriculture Principal Officer Nimilote Waqabaca says, as demand continues to rise, the island has even turned to Viti Levu for supply, driving prices up to $80 per kilogram.

Waqabaca says the program for replanting aims to revive local kava farming and reduce dependence on outside sources.

“Kava dieback really affected our crops. We want to bring back farming like it used to be and get farmers motivated again.”

The agriculture team hopes the initiative will strengthen food security, lower costs, and keep money circulating within the community.

