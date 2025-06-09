Kava growers speak out on fair prices

[File Photo]

Farmers are raising concerns over a lack of post-harvest planning and access to markets to sell their produce at fair prices.

The issue is affecting how much income they can earn from their crops.

Kava farmer Petero Uluinaceva said the kava industry was competitive as both quality and value have increased.

Article continues after advertisement

Kadavu farmers, he states remain resilient and hopeful, adapting their activities to face challenges in the kava industry.

“I have always promised myself once i retire i want to live in Suva and sell my Yaqona. The price have increase over the years, which is a huge benefit for the business.”

Uluinaceva adds that he moved to Suva to set up his business and support his family.

Farmers face challenges with market access and post-harvest planning, but kava growers are adapting by diversifying products and selling directly.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.