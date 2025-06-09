Kamikamica meets Vodafone over bus card chaos

[Source: Ro Iva Qolouvaki/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica is currently meeting with Vodafone over growing public frustration with the e-ticketing card renewal process.

Long queues have been reported at outlets, with reports of an elderly person fainting in Nausori yesterday.

He says the government is serious about making sure the rollout is successful and that Vodafone delivers what is expected.

Kamikamica says the government is committed to fixing the issue and wants Vodafone to speed up the process and improve customer service.

He says more resources are needed, as nearly a third of the population relies on bus services.

“So we probably need to put a bit more resources into the registration process. We’ll be having a chat this morning, and hopefully Vodafone can look at what else they can do to speed up the process or make it more customer-friendly.”

While some are calling for a return to cash, Kamikamica says the new cards support offline top-ups and other options like QR Pay and M-Paisa.

He urges the public to support the system and report issues to Vodafone on 155 or contact him directly.

Kamikamica says the system also helps safeguard drivers who were previously at risk of being robbed when handling cash.

He says the government is committed to ensuring everyone can access top-up services and that Vodafone must deliver.

