Juveniles among those charged for serious offences

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in its latest report has stated that seven juveniles were among the 73 people charged in relation to separate serious offences last month.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences.

A 25-year-old woman was charged with the murder of her new-born son while in another incident, a 48-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 47-year-old de facto partner.

There was one incident where a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were charged with the murder of a 60-year-old man.

The accused persons were also charged with aggravated robbery and theft offences.

In another incident, a 49-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 21-year-old woman and an act with intent to cause grievous harm to an 18-year-old woman.

The accused and the victims were from the same village.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 38-year-old man while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man.

There was one incident where a 30-year-old man was charged with two counts of acts with intent to cause grievous harm to his 55-year-old father.

The accused allegedly threw hot water and assaulted his father with a piece of timber.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 48-year-old uncle.

The accused allegedly assaulted the victim with a rod.

A 29-year-old woman was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to her 35-year-old brother-in-law.

There was one incident where a 62-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 62-year-old man from his village.

The accused was also charged with one count of arson and one count of criminal intimidation.

A 26-year-old man was charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

The accused allegedly struck the arm of an 80-year-old man with a golf club.

There was one incident where four men were charged with the unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

The accused persons allegedly cultivated 3,081 plants of cannabis sativa.

In another incident, a 51-year-old man was charged the unlawful cultivation of 211 plants of cannabis sativa.

The ODPP states that cash and assorted items ranging from $50 to $13,105 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences.

These consisted of home invasions, shop and garage burglaries, carjacking, day and night street robberies.