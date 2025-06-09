Joinery Company fined $30k

file photo

A Suva joinery company has been convicted for taking $7,000 from a customer for a deluxe kitchen it failed to deliver.

The Magistrates Court found the company guilty of accepting payment without being able to supply, under sections 88 and 129(1A) of the FCCC Act 2010.

The sentence also imposed a $30,000 fine and $500 in prosecution costs.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta states the ruling sends a strong message to traders about their legal obligations.

She said this conviction should deter others and reinforces FCCC’s commitment to protecting consumers.

Jiutais urging traders not to exploit customers by taking payments without delivering goods or services promptly.

She advised consumers to remain vigilant and always request receipts, invoices, and written agreements for major purchases.

The FCCC said it would continue taking strong enforcement action against any trader who breaches the trust of Fijian consumers, ensuring a fair and accountable marketplace.

