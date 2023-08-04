Japanese Government hands over water supply system

[Photos: Supplied]

The Japanese Government has handed over a new water supply system worth around $85,000 to the Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation.

Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan, Inoue Chika, says this project is being implemented under the Japanese Government’s Grassroots Grant Assistance, or GGP.

Chika says since 1990, the Japanese Government has funded 423 projects for sustainable development in Fiji, totaling over 72 million dollars.

She says the project will enhance the water quality, water supply, and sanitation standards in Veivatuloa village.

Chika says the handover of the new system will address the challenge of a lack of adequate clean water supply in the village.

She says supporting such projects is an integral part of the Japanese Government’s continued partnership with the Fijian Government to help it achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6.

She adds that it is also in line with Fiji’s 20-Year National Development Plan.