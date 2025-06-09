Jacks of Fiji expands Nadi store

Shoppers and tourists in Nadi now have a new retail experience with the reopening of Jacks of Fiji’s heritage wing.

The iconic retailer has also unveiled a new built-in bridge that connects its three outlets, making it a single shopping destination.

This means customers no longer have to cross the road to move between the different sections.

Group Marketing Manager, Akash Narsey, says the project has been in the works for years and is designed to enhance customer experience

“What we’ve done is that to ensure that our customers have that seamless and cohesive experience, we have reopened the bridges which has connected the different buildings. So our flagship store is actually, is located over in three separate buildings and it’s connected by two bridges.”

The new-look Jacks of Fiji Nadi branch has already begun attracting international visitors.

