Invasive species pose major risk: Nakora

The increasing movement of goods and services across the globe has intensified the risk of invasive species around the globe and Fiji is no exception says Acting Director of Environment Senimili Nakora.

Nakora highlighted this during the Pacific Marine Bio-invasion Alert Network (PACMAN) Project Advisory Board Meeting.

The Acting Director urged the board members to collectively provide the clarity needed in mapping a way forward in terms of integration of the PACMAN support system into the operational processes for each stakeholder.

She says invasive species poses a major risk to marine biodiversity and ecosystem health and consequently to ecosystem services that are crucial for livelihoods and human well-being.

She says the PACMAN project will contribute to national efforts in raising awareness and building capacity on marine invasive species and Government through the Department of Environment is committed to providing the necessary support for the project.