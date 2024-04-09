Immigration Department to get 40 additional staff

[Source: Fiji Immigration Department.]

Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua admits that the Immigration Department is struggling to meet public demands.

Tikoduadua says he accepts that there are disruptions to services as the department’s office in Suva has just been moved to a new location.

The Minister says there is a solution to the current situation, and one of them includes adding new staff.

“We are trying to add 40 more additional staff, and we are reviewing the immigration laws. We are looking at certain ways where we are not restricted in terms of the laws to improve the process and the services that we deliver.”

Tikoduadua also calls on the public to take advantage of certain services offered online by the department.

He says that by doing this, it will allow ease of service and reduce waiting time.

“Some of the main functions of immigration are actually online; if they apply online, the department will give them time to come so that their issues can be sorted; they do not need to come and wait. There will be a waiting time, and that is unavoidable, but I would like to assure our people that we are trying our best to improve the service of immigration, particularly on printing passports and work permits. Those are the two major concerns I can tell you.”

Tikoduadua adds that there are continuous discussions with the Permanent Secretary for Immigration and the Director for Immigration to find better ways to improve service.