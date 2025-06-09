Hundreds benefit from business support program

Close to 160 people have already benefited from the Ministry of Women and Children’s income generation assistance pilot program, with over 100 additional individuals anticipated to be assisted in the near future.

Minister Sashi Kiran says the program is designed to empower vulnerable Fijians, including people with disabilities, single mothers, and caregivers of children with disabilities.

Kiran says before receiving their business packages, all participants undergo training to equip them with the skills needed to successfully start or grow their small businesses.

“These people have gone through business training, they have been monitored for six months in the way they have been operating, their way of life, before they are given the tools and they will continue to be monitored regularly with the officer for another six months.”

Article continues after advertisement

The minister adds that the pilot program also connects participants with other government departments to strengthen support networks and provide guidance on business management and growth.

Since its launch last year, the program has not only helped individuals start or expand their businesses but also encouraged community development and economic resilience.

Kiran says the ministry plans to expand the program further and analyse its effectiveness.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.