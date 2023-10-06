Human trafficking looms large in Fiji

Over the past five years, Fiji has seen a prevalence rate of 0.60 percent in human trafficking cases, equating to approximately 5,208 hidden victims.

The Pacific Trafficking in Persons Report and the Fiji National Trafficking in Persons Prevalence Survey Results Report and Methodological Reports, have shed light on the alarming prevalence of human trafficking in the nation.

One of the most concerning aspects revealed in these reports is the trafficking of individuals for forced labor.

This exploitation often occurs in service industries, construction, agriculture, fishery, and forestry sectors.

Foreign workers who are lured to Fiji with promises of legitimate employment often find themselves subjected to forced labor, performing tasks different from what they were initially promised.

Shockingly, some are even presented with new contracts upon their arrival, often in a language unfamiliar to them, and with conditions vastly different from their original agreements.

The recruitment of foreign workers occurs through various channels.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the problem.

The economic strain brought on by the pandemic has led to a rise in the number of children leaving school in search of alternative means of support.

This unfortunate situation has pushed many vulnerable children into street selling, where they are exposed to the risk of commercial sexual exploitation and other forms of abuse.