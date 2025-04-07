Homes of Hope flags abuse crisis

[ Source: Fiji Young Women's Christian Association ]

Many victims of sexual abuse choose to stay away from their family.

Homes of Hope Organization Community Team Leader Inieta Benaca highlighted this, saying this is true for those who are in their care.

Benaca refers to statistics where 90 percent of people who encounter abuse were victims of perpetrators from their own family.

She says the reality is that it takes time to reconnect these victims with families.

“You know, stats showed that almost 90 percent of these victims, when they were interviewed, said that the abuse took place in their very own home. Rebuilding the bridge between her and her family is challenging. It takes time for her to return to her life before the abuse, but at least we provide her with a fresh start.”

Benaca says that the integration process depends on two major factors: family acceptance and victims’ readiness to return home.

She says the organization is working closely with government and private stakeholders to address the organization’s shortfalls.

She adds that a number of their success stories are true testaments to the work of the organization, as most of the survivors have transitioned into society, excelling in private and public sectors, with some running their own businesses and having families of their own.

“She (the survivor) sent me a text last week, just to thank Homes of Hope for giving her a fresh start. I hope we will have the lenses to look at the problem and not walk away.”

Beneca assures that the organization remains optimistic that through collective efforts, a time will come when cases of abuse will no longer arise, as communities become safer and free from such harm.

