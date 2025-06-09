Homes no longer safe: Tudravu

[File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is calling on community and religious leaders to break the culture of silence surrounding sexual crimes, particularly those affecting women and children.

His call follows a disturbing 25 percent increase in reported sexual offenses last month.

Tudravu reveals that nearly 23 percent of these offenses were committed by individuals known to the victims.

Article continues after advertisement

There are more cases in isolated communities, and I urge community and religious leaders to end the culture of silence, as the family structure that should be a source of safety and security has become a place of vulnerability and betrayal.

According to the commissioner, crimes against women rose by 20 percent, with 37 percent of the offenses occurring in domestic settings, primarily involving spouses or partners.

The police commissioner adds that of the crimes against women, 89 percent were assault-related, while 11 percent were classified as sexual offenses.

Crimes against children increased by eight percent, with 68 percent of the 114 recorded cases involving sexual offenses.

Another 24 percent were assault-related, and the remaining eight percent were linked to other offenses.

Tudravu noted a concerning rise in defilement cases involving young persons aged between 13 and 16 years.

The commissioner emphasized that police cannot combat these crimes alone and that the silence within families and communities must end for real progress to be made.

He is urging leaders at all levels to take a proactive stand in protecting women and children.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.