Ho is Fiji’s leader of the dark world

Justin Ho

Justin Ho has been labelled the mastermind and leader of a dark operation in the country.

Justice Aruna Aluthge made this reference to him while handing him a life sentence for being the leader of those who participated in the importation of over 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine between December 2023 and January last year.

Justin, who will only be eligible for parole after 30 years.

Article continues after advertisement

Justice Aluthge told Ho that he employed others under his control.

He told him that he was active in drug trafficking before the 4.1 tonnes consignment of meth.

He confronted him, saying the drugs were his.

Justice Aluthge added that Ho that he made and maintained connections with drug cartels abroad.

He stated that Ho even invited a Minister to open a legal business, where he later used the same premises to operate an underground business.

He added that as the main mastermind, Ho tried to flee with the dirty money he generated.

The Judge told him that he attempted to make several attempts to delay the trial.

He was told that he did not cooperate at all and even asked for the substance to be tested by a foreign analyst, even after proven to be meth.

The judge said he did not find any mitigation factor suitable yo what he has done.

Justice Aluthge even told him that his siblings will care for his father who is believed to be sick.

He was told that growing up, he had a promising future in sports but he himself chose the wrong path.

He added that the consignment will remain to be the largest for many years to come.

Ho’s jail term is the longest for anyone in the country convicted of a drug offence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.