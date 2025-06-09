High salt consumption linked to rising hypertension and stroke

[Photo: SHANIA SHAYAL PRASAD]

Salt intake across all age groups has reached nearly double the World Health Organisation’s daily recommendation, escalating the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, and heart disease.

The WHO recommends consuming less than five grams of salt per day, which equates to about one teaspoon.

However, the Fiji 2025 STEPS Survey shows that only one in six Fijians actively avoids added salt or limits consumption of salty processed foods.

Article continues after advertisement

Head of Wellness Dr Devina Nand has raised concerns that the average daily salt intake in Fiji is 9.7 grams.

“You’re putting in more salt; you have salty food already. You’re eating the salty processed foods, plus you’re adding them at the table. And that really elevates your risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.”

Dr Nand says the high salt intake highlights the need for targeted interventions to change dietary habits.

“And for this, it means that over a third of our population actually suffers from hypertension in the age category 18 to 69 of those surveyed. Very concerning. And that, if you really look at it by association, speaks volumes on our high cardiovascular death rates.”

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu stresses the need for dietary monitoring to protect long-term health.

“Multiple risk factors frequently coexist within individuals, and addressing them requires a much more integrated, person-centred and multi-sectoral response, not isolated interventions.”

Dr Lalabalavu adds that public health campaigns are being stepped up to raise awareness about the dangers of excess salt.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.