Heavy rain could impact water supply

[Source: WAF/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers in the Central Eastern Region to prepare in advance for any potential water disruptions that may occur as a result of the recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding.

The Authority in a statement says that according to weather reports, this adverse weather will continue and, therefore, Fijians should prepare accordingly.

The Authority is urging the public to store enough water to last for at least two to three days when it is available and while they still have the time to do so.

It says heavy rainfall can have a negative impact on water supply systems and cause blockages at the water intakes, disrupting operations, and leading to low reservoir levels.

It also highlights that heavy rains also increase the level of turbidity (dirt in the water) since rainwater washes soil and sediment into the raw water sources, and floodwaters carry in more dirt with them as they move.

As such, the Authority says in situations where a water disruption does occur, as a result of the issues mentioned, the water that families would have stored will be able to cater to their immediate needs during the disruption period.

WAF says they are actively monitoring the situation and will implement necessary precautions to ensure minimal impact on the residents.

WAF warns that all communities in flood-prone zones may experience temporary water service interruptions.

While WAF teams will be attending to any faults that may occur as a result of blocked intakes and flooding, they will only be able to go out and conduct repair and restoration works once it is deemed safe to do so.