Significant advancement in the health care sector

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka

The healthcare sector is poised for significant advancement as the Indian government plans to finance the establishment of a new hospital in the country.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka views this initiative as a testament to the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

Additionally, negotiations are ongoing to potentially include medical courses in the Government of India’s scholarship program.

The Tourism Minister highlights the substantial medical collaboration between Fiji and India.

“Be aware that we will be building a hospital between Suva and Nausori around here in Nasinu, funded by the Indian Government.”

Gavoka holds optimism that the Indian government can extend its support by offering medical scholarships as well.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, expresses contentment with India’s capacity-building efforts in the region.

The High Commissioner is confident that they can bridge the gap between potential and the realization of their developmental support for Fiji.