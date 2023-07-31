Salary adjustment for nurses confirmed

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong has confirmed the commencement of the long-awaited salary adjustment for nurses.

He says the new remuneration package, set to take effect on August 24, includes significant enhancements to address retention issues and boost overall well-being.

Under the revised scheme, Dr Fong says nurses will benefit from consolidated allowances, environmental allowances for those in maritime and isolated settings, and an increased allocation for overtime pay and meal allowances.

“But I think the most important thing is that, with that, all those recommendations came from a working group. The working group included the Fiji Nursing Association, our senior nurses in the Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders, including the Ministry of Civil Service. So that working group is just the beginning. We will then explore other areas that we can work with to regularize a change that will improve our ability to retain nurses.”

Dr Fong says the adjustments acknowledge years of service, offering a step up in salaries and introducing a vital retention allowance.

Explaining the necessity of this salary change, he highlighted the concerning trend of nurses resigning from the Ministry.



Health Permanent Secretary, Dr. James Fong.

To effectively implement the much-needed retention measures, Dr Fong says thorough negotiations are being conducted, ensuring sustainable change without causing disruptions in other areas of the government system.

While the process of initiating these reforms requires careful consideration and patience, Dr. Fong emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach to achieve a lasting impact on the nursing profession.