More Pfizer vaccine expected this month

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 17, 2022 6:44 am
Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the Pfizer shots will be used as booster doses for adults over 18 years of age and for children above 12 years of age.[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has completed preparations to facilitate the deployment of Pfizer doses.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the Pfizer shots will be used as booster doses for adults over 18 years of age and for children above 12 years of age.

Doctor Fong says they are expecting more of the Pfizer vaccine by the middle of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the booster dose deployment program has been slowed down by the urgent need to safeguard the welfare of medical staff by ensuring that they get some rest and attend to urgent family needs.

The Permanent Secretary says the current weather conditions have slowed down vaccine deployment efforts.  However, they are now able to deploy more personnel into the field to boost their vaccination teams.

The Ministry will also regularly update the vaccination sites on the Ministry of Health websites.

 

