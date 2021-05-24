Home

Long-term health of our nation is important: Dr Fong

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 16, 2022 3:33 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

The Ministry of Health is working strategically to avoid the medium to the long-term impact of a depressed economy from this third wave of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are also cognizant of the negative impact of prolonged poor access to education for our children.

Dr Fong says that Fiji needs an economy that can sustainably function and children need to return to school.

He also adds that the Ministry will continue to support the tourism and education sectors to navigate this difficult path towards a better economy and better education standards as the long-term health of our nation is dependent on these sectors.

