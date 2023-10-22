Health catering policy needed

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services, in partnership with the Ministry of Civil Service, will be launching a national policy on healthy catering and the sale of food and beverages.

Acting Minister for Health Filimoni Vosarogo revealed that this policy will address the importance of having healthy meals and options using local foods at all government facilities.

Vosarogo states that the ministry will be working with local entrepreneurs to provide sustainable traditional food.

“So we look forward to working with your women’s groups, youth groups, and other community-based and village-based groups to provide healthy local choices and options to cater at government gatherings, meetings, and workshops at government facilities.”

The Acting Health Minister believes the policy will establish stronger public-sector collaboration and relationships with academia and the private sector.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Sakiusa Tubuna, continues to advocate for farmers’ active participation in the local value chain in order to deliver consistent-quality fresh produce.

The policy will provide incentives for a cross-sectoral coordinated approach with partnerships and shared responsibilities for addressing agriculture and nutrition to tackle non-communicable diseases.