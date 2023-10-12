Food safety and food security

The French government has actively participated in the establishment and promotion of international food standards, ensuring that the quest for quality food isn’t confined to its borders but is a global endeavour.

This is evident by the French Embassy organizing a food safety conference that talks about the importance of food quality on multiple levels.

French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger says that food safety talks about the safety of what’s on your plate.

“The consumers they should be well aware of what they are eating, and there should be more education and information at the French Embassy in Fiji, which is why we are sure to work on it, to talk about food, health, and education.”



French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger

Leger believes that consumers need to ensure the food provides our bodies with the nutrients we need and won’t give us too much sugar or fat.

The Ambassador hopes that each step, each decision, impacts the chain, ensuring the food we eat is not just tasty but also safe and nutritious.