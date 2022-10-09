New partnership between Japan and Fiji to benefit travellers

[File Photo]

Fijians travelling to and from Japan as of Tuesday will no longer be required to complete the mandatory on-arrival COVID-19 tests as previously applied to all travellers.

This timely ease in border control has been made possible through a partnership between the Government and the Japanese government.

Under the mitigated border measures announced by Japan, all returnees and entrants will be only required to provide either a valid vaccination certificate of COVID-19 or a certificate of the negative test result of pre-departure COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to departure. The new border control measures will not only save time but money for Fijians travelling to and from Japan.

Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Yogesh Karan says this initiative supports efforts to promote the tourism industry, trade, and investment opportunities for economic development.

He says Japan is an important development partner for Fiji and has greatly supported our country in times of great need.

The resumption of direct Fiji-Narita flights in June this year enabled reciprocal visits for our travellers, particularly for the purpose of business or tourism, even visiting families back home.

The Japanese ambassador in Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro says Japan is pleased to announce these new border measures, which reflects the shared commitment of the two nations to rebuild back better and stronger from common global challenges.