Health Ministry to recruit new doctors

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will recruit a new batch of doctors after receiving an exemption from the government’s freeze on new appointments across the civil service.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health acknowledged concerns raised by medical interns regarding their appointment as medical officers.

The Ministry says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has approved an exception to the recent Ministry of Civil Service Circular No. 6/2026, which imposed a freeze on new appointments and vacancies as part of measures introduced in response to the global fuel crisis.

The exemption will allow the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to proceed with the recruitment of medical interns who have completed their internship training and obtained general registration from the Fiji Medical Council.

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According to the Ministry, the recruitment and selection process will follow all required procedures before appointments are confirmed.

The Ministry says it expects the process to be completed by August this year.