HART seeks housing support

The Housing Assistance and Relief Fund, or HART, is seeking support to help maintain its 21 communities located across the country.

Chief Executive Paserio Furivai says they are facing significant challenges in meeting the escalating demand for housing assistance.

This includes fulfilling the needs of new residents joining their communities, as well as upgrading existing facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

He further adds that the limited funding provided by the government makes it quite difficult for HART to expand its crucial facilities.

Furivai says the organization has made its budget submission, requesting $1 million, and that it will continue to seek help in other areas.

“When families come into HART, it’s not about the housing need only. There are other needs that HART also addresses, like a single mother looking after five children, for example. And this particular person is not a regular income earner, so HART needs to help out by trying to find initiatives and activities to help the mother generate income for the family.”

Furivai adds that they would be grateful for any funding provided to the organization, as they are also working with the Ministry of Women and other corporate sectors for assistance.

Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran says they are carrying out assessments for older persons to enable the ministry to provide the necessary assistance.

“We are working on their policies and looking at reviewing the Act to make sure that the lives of the people are better and that they live more equitable lives.”

HART is hopeful that its budget submission will secure the help needed to carry out its planned projects.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.