Governor urges young innovators to shape economic future

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Ariff Ali, is calling on young entrepreneurs and innovators to step forward and help shape the country’s economic future.

Speaking at the launch of the inaugural Fiji Innovation Hub Hackathon in Suva, Ali said innovation is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for small and vulnerable economies like Fiji.

He warned that countries that fail to innovate risk falling behind in the rapidly changing technological landscape.

“This is our moment to shape the future in which creativity thrives, where technology empowers our people and new heights of achievements is made possible,”

He highlighted that Fiji’s economy remains heavily reliant on tourism, agriculture and remittances, sectors vulnerable to pandemics, climate events, and global slowdowns.

Ali said digital innovation offers opportunities to diversify into new industries such as FinTech, AgriTech, HealthTech, ClimateTech, and the creative sector.

The two-day hackathon aims to move beyond awareness and capacity building into action, challenging participants to identify real-world problems, design prototypes, and apply digital tools to develop practical solutions.

Five teams of five to six participants will compete under three key themes: FinTech, sustainability, and ease of doing business. With support from partners including Mastercard, HFC Bank, the Government of Fiji, UNDP, and Fiji Airways, the total prize pool has grown from $4,500 to $15,000.

Winning teams will receive $3,000 each, while runners-up receive $2,000, with additional consolation prizes also awarded.

A total of 24 certified mentors will support participants throughout the event.

