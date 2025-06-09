Government to launch multimedia studio with China’s support

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian (left), Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya.

Fiji and China are stepping up partnership in digital and multimedia development to strengthen government communications.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya said the Ministry would become a central hub for government messaging, tackling misinformation, and improving public access to information.

Tabuya outlined plans to train Ministry officers as multimedia journalists, expand the use of AI tools, and set up a dedicated multimedia studio.

She states these measures will allow the government to deliver faster and more accurate responses to the public.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian confirmed China’s support, offering personnel exchanges, specialized training in media and social media management and technical assistance including equipment.

He also highlighted the upcoming 50th anniversary of China-Fiji relations on September 27, reinforcing the countries’ long-standing partnership.

