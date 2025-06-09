Government settles drainage works payments

[Photo: FILE]

The government has paid out $2.9 million in outstanding payments to contractors for drainage infrastructure works, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive development and improved service delivery.

The cheque handover was officiated by Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Andrew Tukana, during a ceremony held in Labasa.

The payments cover works completed last year, including 919 metres of drainage maintenance as well as the construction of culvert crossings and related infrastructure.

These projects have benefited over 1,050 farmers and 30 communities by improving rural drainage systems and enhancing farmland conditions.

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Dr. Tukana acknowledged delays in payments and thanked contractors for their patience and professionalism.

The completed projects have significantly enhanced water flow, reduced flooding impacts, and improved connectivity across affected areas.

Dr. Tukana says the payout goes beyond settling debts, highlighting the broader goal of strengthening partnerships with the private sector and restoring confidence among businesses.

The Government also signalled plans to improve internal financial processes to ensure more timely payments in the future, while continuing to prioritise infrastructure investments that support economic growth, strengthen community resilience, and address climate-related challenges.

Contractors who received payments welcomed the move, noting it would help stabilise their operations and enable them to continue contributing to national development.