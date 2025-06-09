Government promises legal recognition and development for Banabans

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to the Banaban community, promising legal recognition, infrastructure upgrades, and inclusive development as Rabi marks 80 years since their arrival.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo described the occasion as a tribute to the courage and resilience of the Banabans, who arrived in 1945 facing extreme hardship, including food shortages, disease, and harsh living conditions.

Vosarogo confirmed the Banaban Act is under review to ensure transparent elections for the Rabi Council of Leaders, and a Cabinet Paper on naturalisation is in final stages to secure full recognition for Banabans and Kioans.

“Despite these immense challenges, the Banaban people demonstrated extraordinary courage and determination. Through unity and strong leadership, you rebuilt your governance systems, strengthened your institutions, and transformed Rabi into a home that carries dignity, identity, and hope.”

Vosarogo highlights ongoing development, including renovated community buildings, new boats and vehicles, and infrastructure projects like the Karoko Landing and Vunikura Jetty, designed to boost trade, transport, and economic growth.

The Minister emphasizes inclusive growth across agriculture, fisheries, small business, and tourism, while ensuring women, youth, and persons with disabilities have a stronger voice in leadership.

