Government officers attend prosecution course

Twenty-three government officers are undertaking a course that focuses on the crucial role of regulators in halting infringements, rectifying wrongs, and taking effective action against breaches.

This week, government officers from various ministries and departments have commenced a comprehensive four-week Basic Prosecution Course for Statutory Regulators.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Elizabeth Rice has highlighted the significance of equipping regulators with the necessary expertise to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions continues its support by providing basic and advanced prosecution courses throughout the year to assist government ministries and departments.

Additionally, the ODPP offers ongoing guidance to desk officers, offering legal advice on the appropriate charges and evidence required for prosecuting infringements under specific legislation.



Upon successful completion of the Basic Prosecution Course, the officers will qualify for the Advanced Prosecution Course, scheduled for later this year.