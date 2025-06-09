Government moves to modernize telecom laws

Fiji’s telecommunications laws are set for a major overhaul as the Government moves to modernise the regulatory framework to support the country’s fast-growing digital economy.

Communications Minister Ioane Naivalurua says the first round of stakeholder consultations, held from 23rd to 27th February, has been successfully completed, bringing industry players together to help shape a future-ready telecommunications environment.

The review will cover key areas including wireless deployment, Internet of Things, over-the-top services, spectrum management, consumer protection, competition, universal service, network security and regulatory governance.

Naivalurua says the reforms aim to strengthen digital transformation, drive economic growth, boost infrastructure investment and expand inclusive connectivity, while positioning Fiji as a regional digital hub.

Article continues after advertisement

The review is being supported by the International Telecommunication Union, with telecommunications legislative expert Scott Minehane engaged to provide technical guidance.

The Ministry says the reform is a key step toward securing Fiji’s digital future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.