Government invests in postal operations annually

The government injects about $200,000 annually to subsidize postal operations in maritime areas.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna, while officiating at the handing over ceremony of postal equipment from Australia Post to Post Fiji Pte Ltd.

Tubuna says postal services play an important role in economic development and community service.

“The government of Fiji recognizes the importance of the companies work and its role in maritime development and provides an annual operating grant of $200,000 to subside the operations of the companies’ outlets in rural areas.”

Tubuna says this year, the government will be providing for the first time an additional $508,000 for the reconstruction of the post office in Lomaloma, Vanuabalavu in Lau, which was destroyed during TC Winston in 2016.

He adds that it is reassuring that the government’s investment in Post Fiji Pte Ltd is being complemented by initiatives such as the Pacific postal development partnerships.