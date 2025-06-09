Government hits key targets, PM promises more results

The People’s Alliance is pressing ahead with its manifesto promises, says Party Leader and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He also highlighted several major announcements expected in the coming days.

Speaking at the Party’s Annual General Meeting, Rabuka said the government’s work may not always make headlines but the results are felt by those directly affected.

He said the values promised to Fijians are now being translated into concrete actions.

“That was one of the issues in our manifesto. There are others. There are some negative things that we have attracted in our clean-up campaign. Some are ongoing. We are not allowed to talk about it. So we respect those.”

A major milestone, Rabuka states is the re-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs, a core manifesto pledge.

He added that the council will soon send a delegation to London to meet His Majesty King Charles III, marking a historic step for Fiji’s traditional leadership.

He acknowledged that some government initiatives remain confidential but said every decision is deliberate and strategic.

Rabuka thanked party members and supporters for their patience and unity, assuring that the outcomes of the government’s reforms will soon be visible across the country.

