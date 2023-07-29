Government committed towards developing skillset

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the government is serious about developing the skillset for the future generation as it is important for Fiji’s growth.

Kamikamica highlighted this during the launch of ThirdRoc, a technology company that specializes in providing credit risk analysis.

He says the government recognises that more skilled talent will be required to push investments such as ThirdRoc.

Kamikamica says therefore in the recent budget, the government has announced 8, 720 new scholarships in addition to the 9, 148 students already being funded by the Government.



“So if you look at the holistic view of the entire basket, your Government is strategically repositioning Fiji as a regional hub, not only inwards but actually in terms of all airs of business discipline. And because of the basket of incentives and assistance available, we are able to attract renowned international brands to our shores.”

Kamikamica says the government plans to increase investment by both citizens and foreign investors and they are striving to make it easier to open and operate a business in Fiji.