Government applauds Amra’s $25m investment in Nausori

The government acknowledges and values the private sector’s pivotal role in driving Fiji’s economic growth.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad during the launch of Amra’s Mall in Nausori last night.

Amras Hire Plant Limited’s $25 million investment is slated to commence construction by year-end, and according to Prasad, it marks a significant addition to the constantly evolving Nausori municipality.

“What is also very pleasing for us is to see our local capacity and our local investors coming out and undertaking these very important investments.”

Amra’s Hire Plant Ltd. Managing Director Mahendar Singh says the new mall is the manifestation of the vision by him and his three brothers from the company’s humble beginning in 1992.



“We were just doing an earthmoving business at the time; slowly we went into the timber treatment plant, and also we went into the chicken business. We have started a timber-selling business, so we always diversify our business.”

Amra’s Mall Project Manager Ganesh Narayan says the new two-storey mall, which will be situated next to Amra’s Yard along Lakena Road, will feature a 278-capacity car park, a service station, retail and office spaces, a food court, and an events center.

He adds that the ground-breaking ceremony for the new mall is earmarked for November, and construction is expected to be completed by mid-2025, creating employment for 300 Fijians.