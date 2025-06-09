“Goals will come for Bula”: Auvray

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray believes his side showed strong discipline despite being held to a nil-all draw against South Island United in their OFC Pro League clash on Tuesday night.

Both teams battled hard in a tight contest, with clear scoring opportunities proving difficult to convert in what turned into a tactical and mentally demanding match.

Auvray says the nature of the game was expected, with both sides determined not to give anything away.

“We worked hard. I told them at halftime this is not going to be a pretty game, it’s going to be a mental game, a tactical game, so we don’t have to give up anything.”

He adds that while the effort from the players was encouraging, the team still needs to be more clinical in front of goal.

“The players worked hard. Again, we got the chances and we should have scored them. But this is a matter of time. Once we start to do this, I think again we’re going to be in a good place.”

Bula FC will take on Tahiti United in their next game on the 15th of this month.

