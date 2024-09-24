GCC to elevate iTaukei’s education

The Great Council of Chiefs is implementing measures to address the decline in iTaukei language, education and cultural practices which have been impacted by recent changes in the education system.

According to GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, these are some of the resolutions made from the last meeting, aiming to preserve the language and heritage of the iTaukei community.

Speaking to FBC News, Ratu Viliame highlights the formation of subcommittees to specifically investigate these issues.

“Law and governance, to look into laws and law and governance, leadership, et cetera, and education. Because if you remember, in the last few years, during the last administration, there were some changes made to the education system, the curriculum, and all that. And as a result, it has had a very negative impact on iTaukei education.”



GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula

The GCC Chair says that these committees will focus on language, culture, and the overall impact of past reforms on iTaukei education and are expected to present their findings at the next council meeting.

Ratu Viliame states that the GCC is working in partnership with the Fiji National University to develop certificate and diploma programs aimed at strengthening leadership within iTaukei communities and the education of chiefs.

This initiative seeks to ensure that chiefs are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for traditional leadership roles in the modern context.

The Great Council of Chiefs is expected to meet again on the 13th and the 14th of November at the Grand Pacific Hotel.