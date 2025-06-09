Fuel prices rise nationwide from tomorrow, FCCC confirms

Fuel prices will surge nationwide from tomorrow, with all divisions recording sharp increases driven by global oil market pressures.

On Viti Levu ,within 3km of a public road, motor spirit will rise by 49 cents to $2.93 per litre, premix to $2.76, kerosene to $2.40, and diesel to $2.89.

For areas beyond 3km, motor spirit increases to $2.98, premix to $2.86, kerosene to $2.48, and diesel to $2.93.

In the Northern Division, covering Vanua Levu and Ovalau, fuel prices within 3km will see motor spirit at $2.96, premix $2.90, kerosene $2.47, and diesel $2.92.

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Beyond 3km in these areas, motor spirit rises to $3.00, premix to $2.93, kerosene to $2.50, and diesel to $2.95.

For maritime and outer islands, motor spirit will reach $3.29 per litre, premix $3.18, kerosene $2.96, and diesel $3.24.

On Rotuma, the highest fuel prices are recorded, with motor spirit at $3.49, premix $3.37, kerosene $3.14, and diesel $3.43 per litre.

FCCC says the increases are largely driven by global refined fuel price spikes, with diesel rising by over 56 percent and kerosene nearly 60 percent on the international market.

It also highlights geopolitical tensions in the Middle East affecting global oil supply as a key factor behind the surge.

Meanwhile, LPG cylinder prices have slightly decreased across all divisions, while bulk and autogas prices remain largely unchanged.

FCCC adds that maintaining a stable fuel supply remains critical, despite rising global costs.