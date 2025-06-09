FSC completes two sugar export shipments, third set for December

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has completed two export shipments for the 2025 season and a third is planned for mid-December, Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh told Parliament.

He says 9,425 tonnes of sugar have been shipped to the United States under the tariff-rate quota, while 38,000 tonnes have gone to the United Kingdom.

A further 33,000 tonnes will be sent to the UK next month.

Singh says FSC has secured reliable buyers and continues to sell bulk sugar through international brokers to maximise returns.

He confirmed that plans for a 10,000-tonne-a-day integrated sugar mill in Rakiraki remain at the expression-of-interest stage, with strong international interest received but no tender yet issued.

Singh says due diligence and transparency are being prioritised as the project progresses.

Opposition MP Virendra Lal questioned quota fulfilment and the long-delayed Rakiraki mill, noting Parliament had discussed the proposal for decades.

Singh maintained the mill project is moving ahead but emphasised it is not a small project and will take time.

“What I am saying is that this is not a small matchbox project. Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it. It is not going to happen just overnight. But we are on the track. We are on the track.”

He also assured the House that farmer payments and export obligations are being met as government and FSC work toward a more resilient sugar sector.

