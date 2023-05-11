French delegation commends community resilience

[Source: Photo Supplied]

A delegation from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs is in the country to strengthen its bilateral relationship with Fiji, focusing on areas of climate change and disaster management.

Deputy Director Department of Crisis Support Centre Fanny Demaissuex says the ministry has partnered with the Adventist Development & Relief Agency Fiji (ADRA) to implement a disaster preparedness program in eight communities within the Central Division.

Demaissuex says the project, which is called “Building Disaster Resilience for People with Disabilities in the Pacific” contributes to the localization of aid through capacity building of local communities to operate inclusive humanitarian shelter.

She says the project has a specific focus on gender issues and accessible infrastructure for persons with disabilities.

The delegation visited ADRA Fiji’s project site in Taci village in the Noco district of Rewa to witness the improvement of evacuation center infrastructure.



Demaissuex says the delegation is happy with the progress and commended the community for being independent and taking initiatives to attend to their own needs.

The retrofitting works at the site included the construction of the walkway and toilet facilities for disability access.