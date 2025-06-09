FRA races to restore roads after Cyclone Urmil

[Photo: FIJI ROADS AUTHORITY]

Flooding from Cyclone Urmil has severely disrupted the road network, particularly rural roads and low-level crossings, leaving communities cut off and essential travel unsafe.

The Fiji Roads Authority says they are activating emergency response measures and mobilising contractors to begin immediate repairs.

Many affected roads have suffered approach washouts, while water channels are blocked with debris, creating dangerous conditions for motorists and residents.

FRA states that their teams are prioritising debris clearance and reopening key routes, while temporary access solutions are being installed at critical crossings to allow safe passage until permanent repairs can be carried out.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that rapid response aims to ensure communities regain access to essential services, emergency response capabilities, and daily transportation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.